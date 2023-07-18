A map of waterways closed by the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection due to poor water quality, as of July 18, 2023.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Be sure to check the water quality data for your favorite swimming hole this summer before taking a dip.

Five lakes and ponds at Connecticut state parks were closed due to poor water quality, as of data provided by the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection on Monday.

The lakes and ponds at Chatfield Hollow State Park, Cockaponset State Forest, Day Pond State Park, Indian Well State Park and Wharton Brook State Park were closed.

Keep up-to-date on the latest closures by using the map below: