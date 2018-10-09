Connecticut

5 CT Red Cross volunteers to deploy as Hurricane Michael approaches

(WTNH) - Volunteers from Connecticut will do their part to help those in the potential path of Hurricane Michael.

With the hurricane set to hit the southeast, the American Red Cross is preparing to assist anyone impacted by the storm.

The organization is sending five people from Connecticut to the region, including Joe Apicelli of Groton, Laura Callahan of Milford, David Llewellyn of Niantic, Cheryl MacKenzie of West Hartford and Steven Thomas of Woodbury.

The Red Cross continues to have thousands of volunteers in North and South Carolina following the devastation caused by Hurricane Florence.

