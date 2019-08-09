5 groups selected for Woodstock Fair’s Battle of the Bands

WOODSTOCK, Conn. (WTNH)– The governor’s plan to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Woodstock Music Festival is taking shape!

Governor Lamont announced five bands have been chosen to participate in the “Battle of the Bands” competition that will be held August 30th at the Woodstock Fair in Woodstock, Connecticut.

Each will compete for a share of $17,000 in prize money and the title of “Connecticut Band of the Year”.

Here are the participating bands:

Among Acres : Originating from Hartford, the band garnered local acclaim, being voted “Best New Band 2018” and “Best Americana/Country Artist 2019” by readers of the Hartford Courant. The band has been asked to record their debut album at the Telefunken Soundstage.

: Originating from Hartford, the band garnered local acclaim, being voted “Best New Band 2018” and “Best Americana/Country Artist 2019” by readers of the Hartford Courant. The band has been asked to record their debut album at the Telefunken Soundstage. Balkun Brothers : Born and raised in Hartford, the Balkun Brothers have been impressing crowds around the world, including in Paris, Amsterdam, and London, and have performed at famed venues such as B.B. King’s Blues Club in New York City and Cabaret Sauvage in Paris.

: Born and raised in Hartford, the Balkun Brothers have been impressing crowds around the world, including in Paris, Amsterdam, and London, and have performed at famed venues such as B.B. King’s Blues Club in New York City and Cabaret Sauvage in Paris. Hollister Thompson Band : Based in Connecticut, the band has been crossing genres for over a decade, creating their own style of neo-classic-pop-country-retro rock. They frequently perform at venues throughout Connecticut and Southern Massachusetts, including most recently at Mohegan Sun’s Comix Roadhouse.

: Based in Connecticut, the band has been crossing genres for over a decade, creating their own style of neo-classic-pop-country-retro rock. They frequently perform at venues throughout Connecticut and Southern Massachusetts, including most recently at Mohegan Sun’s Comix Roadhouse. Last Licks : Based in the Hartford area, the band has been together for 13 years and frequently play throughout Connecticut.

: Based in the Hartford area, the band has been together for 13 years and frequently play throughout Connecticut. Weird Sounds: Comprised of Jay Eddy of New Haven and Zach Fontanez of Meriden, the band is a new folk-rock duo venture.

The battle runs from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on August 30th. Admission is $12 for adults; $8 for senior citizens and active military with ID; and free for children 10 years and under.

For more information on the Woodstock Fair, click here.

