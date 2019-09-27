5 more vaping illnesses reported, bringing total to 18 in CT

In this Aug. 28, 2019, file photo, a man exhales while smoking an e-cigarette in Portland, Maine. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Five more people have reported lung injuries related to vaping, bringing the total number of cases in Connecticut to 18.

The Department of Public Health (DPH) reports that all 18 patients who have been hospitalized with vaping-related lung injuries have now been discharged from the hospital.

According to the DPH, 9 patients were from Fairfield county, 5 from New Haven county, and 1 each from Hartford, New London, Tolland and Windham counties. Most were between 18 and 34 years old.

The DPH is advising residents to avoid all vaping products, especially off-the-street products.

“We are working with the CDC and other states to find out what is causing these lung injuries. I am urging Connecticut residents to consider not using e-cigarette or vaping products, at least until we know more about what is making people sick,” said DPH Commissioner Renée D. Coleman-Mitchell.

