Conn. (WTNH) — Interested in stargazing? If so, you’re in luck as five planets will be visible in the night sky later this month.

On March 28, astronomy enthusiasts will get a treat: Venus, Jupiter, Mars, Mercury, and Uranus will be identifiable among the stars during the planetary alignment period.

Typically, it’s difficult to see planets among the dark sky, but Venus will be the largest viewable planet; look to the west to see it after sunset. Mars will also be easy to notice, as its bright, red light will be visible in the southwest party of the sky above the moon.

Jupiter and Uranus, on the other hand, are a little more difficult to see. Look for Jupiter on the western horizon alongside Mercury; it is recommended to see the planets with a clear and obstruction-free view.

Uranus may look faint, resembling another star among the rest. For this planet, you’ll need a telescope or binoculars.

So, what is a planetary alignment? It’s a period when planets gather on one side of the sun, aligning them in the sky. While it’s not always a straight line, they’ll orbit the sun in almost the same plane, StarWalk notes.

According to StarWalk, there will be other alignments this year, including a small evening alignment of Mercury, Uranus, Venus, and Mars on April 11. A few other small alignments will take place throughout the spring, followed by a large alignment in June where Mercury, Uranus, Jupiter, Neptune, and Saturn will all be visible.

Additionally, Planetary Society said throughout March, stargazers can view the constellation Orion at night, as well as a yellow-ish Saturn low in the east before dawn.

If you’re unable to catch the planets on March 28, don’t fret: the alignment will be visible a few days before and after this date.