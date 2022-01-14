5 students hospitalized after eating candy at school in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Police are investigating after multiple students at Bishop Woods School in New Haven were taken to the hospital Friday after eating candy.

A spokesperson for New Haven Public Schools said five students ingested what appeared to be candy and started vomiting. Schools officials said another student brought the candy to school.

The five students were taken to a hospital, and their parents have been informed, according to school officials.

New Haven Police are investigating what may have been in the candy.

Staff conducted a sweep of the school, and it appeared that no other children had ingested the substance, school officials said.

“All other students at the school are well, and school is proceeding,” New Haven Public Schools said in a statement. Social workers are going to classes to talk to the students about what happened.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

