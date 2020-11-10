5 UConn residence halls now under quarantine, 34 test positive for COVID-19

Conn. (WTNH) — Five on-campus UConn residence halls are now under quarantine after UConn officials report over two dozen individuals involved in the school rested positive for coronavirus.

UConn Dean of Students and Associate Vice President for Student Affairs Eleanor JD Daugherty announced Tuesday eleven on-campus and 23 off-campus individuals tested positive for COVID-19 for a total of 34. Daugherty says this is the highest number of positive cases reported in a single day since UConn began testing.

The cases were spread out across five on-campus residence halls. Those buildings will be placed under quarantine starting Wednesday at 7 a.m. and include:

Belden Hall

Batterson Hall

Tolland Hall

Middlesex Hall

Werth Hall

“Students living in those buildings will be required to follow quarantine procedures including testing, take-out dining from our designated quarantine dining halls and online education,” Daugherty writes. “If the quarantine period extends beyond Nov. 20, when the residence halls close for winter recess, students will receive guidance on how to quarantine at home if they choose to do so. Students who are unable to return home for quarantine will be accommodated through Student Health and Wellness.”

Testing will be available all students Monday through Friday at the Field House.