5-year-old’s birthday parade brings smile to mom’s face after she tests positive for coronavirus

Connecticut

CONNECTICUT (WTNH) — Jessica Nailing is a nurse and the proud mother of 5-year-old Harper and 2-year-old Kane.

Last weekend, Harper’s family and friends helped her celebrate her birthday with a car parade. Harper said it was her best party ever.

One random car accidentally ended up in the celebration line and gave Harper $5 for turning 5.

“To see everybody come, it brought tears to my eyes, of course,” Nailing said. “You saw in the video; she jumped for joy the whole time.”

That memory helped her during a grim time — she recently tested positive for COVID-19.

“On Tuesday, I tested positive for COVID, unfortunately, so I’m out of work for at least the next 14 days. I’m doing well. I have no symptoms; I’m very fortunate for that. I feel for the people who have much worse symptoms.”

The family said they’re staying positive.

