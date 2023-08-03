COLCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) – Connecticut State Police announced on Thursday that a reward for information on the homicide of a Colchester man has been increased to $50,000.

The reward is being offered for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for the killing of 36-year-old James Stone Jr.

Stone was found shot to death on May 18, 2018, inside his trailer on Stanavage Road in Colchester.

State police originally issued a reward of $25,000 in January 2022, but the reward has now been increased to $50,000.

James Stone Jr. (SOURCE: Connecticut State Police)

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Connecticut State Police at 860-465-5456 or by email at david.bennett@ct.gov.

Police said all information can be kept confidential.