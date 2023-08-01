Authorities are searching for information on the death of Gabriel “Bebo” Pereira of New Britain.

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) – The Connecticut Division of Justice Cold Case Unit announced on Tuesday that a $50,000 reward is being offered for information on an unsolved cold case killing.

The Connecticut Division of Justice Cold Case Unit said a $50,000 reward is being offered to for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of Pereira’s killer.

Gabriel “Bebo” Pereira. (IMAGE CREDIT: Connecticut Division of Justice Cold Case Unit )



Pereira was fatally shot six years ago on Aug 1. while attending a family birthday party on Park Street in New Britain.

Police said he was outside the home when gunfire struck around 8:50 p.m. According to authorities, Pereira’s family found his body shortly after.



Anyone who has information on Pereira’s death is asked to contact the Connecticut Division of Justice Cold Case Unit at 1-866-623-8058, send an email to cold.case@ct.gov or to direct message their official Facebook account.



Letters can also be sent to P.O. Box 962, Rocky Hill, CT 06067.