NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) — Six Connecticut municipalities will collectively receive about $6.8 million for infrastructure improvements, according to an announcement Wednesday from Gov. Ned Lamont.
The funds are through the state’s transit-oriented development grant program, which targets shovel-ready capital projects that are within a half mile of public transportation. The goal is that the projects will make areas more walkable, and that mixed-used spaces will boost communities.
“Investments in transportation infrastructure are investments in the future of our communities, our residents, and our businesses,” Lamont said in the written announcement. “Transit-oriented development is more than asphalt and train tracks, it is a comprehensive approach that drives businesses and residents to call our state home. These seven grants for communities across Connecticut will spur further growth, creating the type of state that we all want for our future.”
The following projects received funding:
- Ansonia – $540,000 for the restoration or demolition of two pedestrian bridges at 35 North Main Street and 75 Liberty Street
- Madison – $761,134 to remove and relocate overhead utility facilities and construct pedestrian improvements on Boston Post Road. The city will also receive $206,488 to build 4,250 linear feet of sidewalk along Woodland Road, Route 79 and Bradley Road
- New Britain – $2 million to improve pedestrian infrastructure and build bus shelters
- Norwalk – $2 million to repair sidewalks, repave roads and manage utilities
- Seymour – $686,770 to buy a piece of land across the street from the Seymour Metro North Waterbury Branch Line station, and then enter a joint-development agreement to turn the area into mixed-use space
- Stamford – $563,212 to build raised crosswalks and intersections, create new lighting, plant trees and add speed bumps