NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) — Six Connecticut municipalities will collectively receive about $6.8 million for infrastructure improvements, according to an announcement Wednesday from Gov. Ned Lamont.

The funds are through the state’s transit-oriented development grant program, which targets shovel-ready capital projects that are within a half mile of public transportation. The goal is that the projects will make areas more walkable, and that mixed-used spaces will boost communities.

“Investments in transportation infrastructure are investments in the future of our communities, our residents, and our businesses,” Lamont said in the written announcement. “Transit-oriented development is more than asphalt and train tracks, it is a comprehensive approach that drives businesses and residents to call our state home. These seven grants for communities across Connecticut will spur further growth, creating the type of state that we all want for our future.”

The following projects received funding: