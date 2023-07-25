HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Six restaurants in Connecticut will pay a collective $858,191 to 105 workers as part of a consent order with the U.S. Department of Labor, according to an announcement Tuesday.

The restaurants are now required to pay back wages, withheld tips and liquidated damages.

“These employers’ pay practices deprived workers of the full, hard-earned wages and tips on which they depend to help them support themselves and their families,” said Wage and Hour Division District Director Donald Epifano in Hartford, Connecticut, in a written announcement. “While these types of violations are common in the restaurant industry unfortunately, they can be prevented with knowledge and compliance with the law.”

The following restaurants are a part of the order: