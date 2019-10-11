6 more vaping illnesses reported, bringing total to 31 in the state

(WTNH)– Six more Connecticut residents have been reported ill with lung injuries related to using e-cigarettes or vaping.

According to the Department of Public Health, those six residents have brought the total to 31 cases of lung injuries related to vaping in the state.

Three patients are still hospitalized at this time.

The DPH says that the age breakdown of the patients is as follows: Under 18 years of age (5), 18 to 24 years of age (7), 25 to 34 years of age (8), 35 years of age and older (11).

29 of those patients were hospitalized between June and October of this year, one was hospitalized last December and the other was not hospitalized at all.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), as of October 8th, 1,299 cases of vaping-related lung injury had been reported from 49 states and 1 U.S.territory.

26 deaths have also been confirmed in 21 states, including one fatality from Connecticut.