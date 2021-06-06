65-year-old male dead after striking bear Saturday night in Harwinton; troopers say

Connecticut

Posted: / Updated:

HARWINTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A motorcyclist was killed after striking bear on Hill Road Saturday night.

According Connecticut State Police, at 10:36 p.m., a man was traveling south on Hill Road in the town of Harwinton on a 1995 Harley Davidson.

Preliminary investigations revealed the motorcyclist, Thomas Kovalik, 65, of Plymouth struck a live bear causing him to lose control.

Troopers said Kovalik was found off the motorcycle and landed in the roadway. Kovalik was transported to the hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.

This accident is currently under investigation.

