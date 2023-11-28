NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Connecticut Department of Public Health has awarded seven organizations throughout the state funding to reduce community gun violence.

These funds are being distributed with guidance from the Commission of Community Gun Violence Intervention and Prevention.

Over the next three years, these seven organizations will get up to $88,330 annually, to create or expand programs focused on youth.

In New Haven, Connecticut Violence Intervention and Prevention will use this grant to target a group they haven’t focused on before: teenage girls. Leonard Jahad, the executive director said this group is usually forgotten when it comes to violence, but they are the most vulnerable.

“They are the fastest group of folks that are involved in the criminal justice system,” he said. “We just want to give an ear to that voice that in the past that’s been unheard and felt neglected.”

Connecticut Violence Intervention and Prevention targets youth but a majority of their clients are boys. With the new funding, they are starting a new program for teen girls called MakeHerSpace. Staff and trained professionals will meet teens at schools or at their building on Ashmun Street to hear their concerns.

“We’re ever evolving. Where there is a need, we’re going to address the need and state has been there,” he said.

The goal of this program is to build relationships and then address underlying issues like abandonment, neglect and sexual abuse.

“We’re not just going to say, okay we’re going to do this. We’re going to listen to them and say okay what do you want to do with this opportunity,” he said.

The other organizations include COMPASS Youth Collaborative, the Justice Education Center and Roca in Hartford, the Ledge Light Health District in New London and the Greater Bridgeport Area Prevention Program and Career Resources Inc. and Hang Time in Bridgeport.