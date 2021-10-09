7-year-old boy raises over $1,000 to donate supplies to East Haven Animal Shelter

Connecticut

by: Ashley Baylor, Hannah St. Jean

Posted: / Updated:

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — This 7-year-old boy collects pet supplies for the East Haven Animal Shelter.

6 months ago, Connor Vece was on a mission to collect pet supplies and monetary donations for the East Haven Animal Shelter. In April, he filled two vans with supplies and raised over $1,900!

Today, the challenge is to fill a third van with supplies. People can stop by 84 Dodge Ave in East Haven Saturday until 3 p.m. to drop off a donation.

Today, Vece has already collected over $1,000 in donations (Including money from his own piggy bank!) and several pet supplies.

CT Beach Cruisers will have a motorcade at 2:30 p.m. to Connor’s house to drop off donations.

