73-year-old woman accused of murdering her husband, hiding the body, charged with larceny

Conn. (WTNH) — State Police say a 73-year-old woman accused of murdering her husband is now facing larceny charges as well.

According to police, Linda Kosuda-Bigazzi of Burlington, hid her husband’s body in their home for several months and continued to collect his paychecks from UConn Health in Farmington where he had been employed as a professor in the School of Medicine.

In all, about $46,00 was deposited into the couple’s joint checking account.

Kosuda-Bigazzi was charged with larceny. She was processed and released after posting a $125,000.00 court set bond and is scheduled for arraignment on July 20, 2021, at Hartford Superior Courthouse.