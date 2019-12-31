75-year-old woman killed in Plainfield house fire

PLAINFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Plainfield Firefighter Department are investigating a fatal fire early Tuesday morning.

According to police, officials heard the call of a possible structure fire at 3:24 a.m. at 5 Charlotte Drive in Plainfield. Firefighters had extinguished the fire by the time police arrived, but the home was filled with heavy smoke.

Police say there were two residents affected: a 51-year-old man who suffered several burns but refused to be transported to a hospital and a 75-year-old woman who, according to the man, was on the floor unconscious and unresponsive.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene after life saving measures were attempted. It’s unclear how the woman died.

Investigation is underway. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

Check back to WTNH.com for updates.