8 new laws that go into effect on October 1st

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– October starts next week with a host of new laws that will go into effect on the first of the month.

These new laws run the gamut. Here’s a look at 8 of them:

The minimum wage is increasing from $10.10 to $11. But it won’t stop there. It will increase a dollar a year until it reaches $15 in 2023.

“At that point we will index it because we believe the minimum wage at that point will have reached the point that it will be fair and equitable and can then be safely indexed to keep pace with inflation,” said Senator Martin Looney, (D) New Haven.

The smoking age is also going up. You’ll have to be 21-years-old and not just 18 to buy cigarettes and vape products.

“Tobacco and its derivatives are such toxic products that it really is a matter of public health to postpone the legal age of smoking to as long as we possibly can,” said Looney.

Taxes on prepared foods will go up from 6.35% to 7.35% That applies to items like supermarket catering, sandwiches and food court style “to-go” food.

And there’s a new tax on digital services like Spotify. That’s up from 1% to 6.35 %. It applies to other e-subscriptions.

Gun laws are getting tighter. The state has outlawed “ghost guns.” Guns that are sold in parts and put together.

“We hear about this happening more and more the technology of people being able to use 3D printers to make guns that of course don’t go through the regular stream of commerce and are never registered and also buying parts through the mail and assembling them later on,” said Looney.

Another law attempts to prevent gun theft from cars. It requires that guns be stored in the trunk, a locked glove box, or a locked safe.

Another law sets new rules for law enforcement working with immigration officials. It prohibits police from detaining someone solely on their immigration status.

And there are also a host of changes to combat the opioid problem. Hospitals have to administer a mental health screenings and doctors are required to establish a treatment plan for people on opioids.