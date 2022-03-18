Looking for activities to do this weekend? Here are eight ideas!

On Saturday, find Irish spirit at the Essex Go Bragh Parade – a festive event that, this year, honors the memory of beloved coach Ginny Willetts.

On Saturday, the Milford Saint Patrick’s Day Parade will finally step off after a rain delay at Wasson Field. Find music, fun, dance, and tons of community pride.

All across the state, sugar houses are celebrating maple fest weekend – giving folks demos and samples of the syrup-making process.

Check out the new Sea and Discovery Zone at the Maritime Aquarium – it’s a stem-focused learning space for preschoolers and parents.

During women’s history month, the Connecticut Air and Space Center is celebrating Rosie the Riveter with special exhibits and information in Stratford.

All weekend, catch “Little Shop of Horrors” at Notre Dame High School – featuring talents of more than forty students from area schools.

Both Saturday and Sunday – take the family to see an action-packed Monster Jam, revving up the XL center. Be wowed by incredible speed and skill.

On Sunday, take part on the O’Hartford 5K starting at Dillon stadium. Kids aged two to eleven can even take part in a companion wee mile event.