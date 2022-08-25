NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New standardized test scores show that the lingering impact of two years of disrupted education due to the COVID-19 pandemic has left public school students of all backgrounds struggling to catch up, state Department of Education officials said Thursday.

“We still have a lot of work to do to accelerate the learning for all students in Connecticut,’’ said Education Commissioner Charlene M. Russell-Tucker.

Here’s what you need to know about test scores in public schools in Connecticut: