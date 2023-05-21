NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Whether it’s a student winning a national design competition, or the company memorializing historical figures, the ‘Google Doodle’ has given multiple shout outs to Connecticut.

The Google search logo, also known as the Doodle, often changes to reflect the anniversary of historical milestones, highlight gamechangers and show off students’ artwork.

Here are eight times the Doodle highlighted Connecticut:

Student Doodle

Sarah Harrison, a Connecticut high school sophomore, captured a national title in 2017 when she won the national U.S. Doodle 4 Google Contest.

About 140,000 students entered the contest, which was themed “What I see for the future.” Harrison’s doodle was titled “A Peaceful Future.”

“My future is a world where we can all learn to love each other despite our religion, gender, race, ethnicity, or sexuality,” she said in the announcement from Google. “I dream of a future where everyone is safe and accepted wherever they go, whoever they are.”

Her Doodle depicts students from multiple cultures and physical abilities with their arms wrapped around each other. In the background, their hands make shadow puppets of the peace sign, bunny ears, a dog and a heart.

Wilbur Scoville’s 151st birthday

Wilbur Scoville brought the heat! Or, at least he measured it.

Scoville, who was born in 1865 in Bridgeport, is the chemist who discovered how to measure how hot a pepper is. He’s also the first known person to write about milk helping to calm the feeling of a hot pepper in your mouth.

The Doodle published on Jan. 22, 2016 to honor his 151st birthday. It included an animation of dairy products fighting against angry peppers.

Marguerite Yourcenar’s 117th birthday

Marguerite Yourcenar was a French writer born to a wealthy family in Belgium before moving to Paris as a child, and then later to New Haven to follow her partner, Grace Frick, to Yale University for seven months.

She’s considered to be one of the first prominent lesbian writers. Her first novel, Alexis, was published in 1929. The book centers around a man who comes out as gay to his wife.

The Doodle was published on June 8, 2020, to honor Yourcenar’s birthday. The logo was primarily seen in Europe.

Will Rogers’ 140th birthday

Rogers, an actor, columnist, filmmaker and public personality, was born in Cherokee Territory in 1879. He was known as “America’s cowboy philosopher” and is commonly quoted for saying “I never met a man I didn’t like.”

Among his roles were “The Ropin’ Fool” and “A Connecticut Yankee and the State Fair.”

The Doodle was published on Nov. 4, 2019, to honor Rogers’ 140th birthday and Native American Indian Heritage Month. The Doodle pictured a cartoon Rogers using a lasso to create the two “o” letters in the Google logo.

Celebrating Frederick Douglass

Frederick Douglass, the son of an enslaved woman and a white father, lived on a plantation until he was 8 years old. He was then sent to Baltimore, where he dedicated himself to education. He is known as the father of the abolitionist movement, and served as an adviser to Abraham Lincoln and Andrew Johnson.

His connection to Connecticut is through the Frederick Douglass Book Prize, which is through a partnership with the Gilder Lehrman Center for the Study of Slavery, Resistance, and Abolition at the university.

The Doodle was published on Feb. 1, 2016 to celebrate his 198th birthday. The exact date of his birth is unknown.

The special logo features Douglass with white hair standing before pages that spell out “Google.”

Ola Rotimi’s 84th birthday

Ola Romini, whose full name is Emmanuel Gladstone Olawale Rotimi, was a Nigerian playwright, actor, director and choreographer. He first appeared on the stage at 4 years old when he was a part of his father’s production.

He went on to earn an MFA at Yale University in playwriting and dramatic literature. He is known for stage productions such as “The Gods are Not to Blame, “Our Husband Has Gone Mad Again” and “Kurunmi.”

The Doodle was published on April 13, 2022, to celebrate his 84th birthday.

Miriam Tlali’s 85th birthday

Miriam Tlali wrote about her experiences being Black in South Africa during apartheid after being forced to relocate. She published the books “Muriel at Metropolitan” and “Amandla.”

Tlali was a visiting scholar for the Yale University Southern African Research Program.

The Google Doodle was published on Nov. 11, 2018 to honor her 85th birthday. The Doodle was primarily shown in South Africa.

Beatrice Tinsley’s 75th birthday

Look to the stars! Beatrice Tinsley was one of the first female scholars who studied the evolution of galaxies.

She served as a professor of astronomy at Yale University starting in 1978. She was also the chairperson of the Conference on Cosmology.

The Doodle was published on Jan. 27, 2016 to honor her 75th birthday.