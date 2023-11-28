NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – During this season of giving, more than 800,000 student loan borrowers will receive a very important email from United States President Joe Biden – that their student loan debt has been forgiven, according to the White House.

The president has erased $127 billion in student debt for more than $3 million borrowers. His original plan to erase $400 billion in student debt for tens of millions of Americans was foiled by the Supreme Court.

The direct message from President Biden will be received less than a year ahead of the 2024 presidential election.

There’s been pushback from Republicans and Congress will be another potential roadblock.

“To do something sort of across the board. The president can’t just do that through an executive order. I think that’s the assumption people often make because executive orders are used quite a bit. A lot of times what happens is something gets put out there as a starting point. So, everything is about negotiation. My guess is that Biden has his people talking to Congress, trying to work out some sort of deal, although, I don’t see the Republicans getting on board with any type of loan forgiveness. They’ve been against it since the beginning,” said Trish Crouse, a political science professor at the University of New Haven.