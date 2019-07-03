82-year-old Manchester woman reported missing: Police

MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — UPDATE: The silver alert has been resolved, police say.

Original: The Manchester Police Department has issued a silver alert for an 82-year-old woman missing since Tuesday.

Police have reported that a 82-year-old Florence Millette from Manchester has been missing since July 2. Florence Millette is described as a white woman with white hair, stands 4′ 8″ tall, and weighs 130 lbs.

Photo: Manchester Police Department – Florence Millette, 82 of Manchester

If anyone has information regarding Florence’s location, contact Manchester police at 860-645-5500.

