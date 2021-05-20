8th Annual Path of Hope benefits Connecticut Brain Tumor Alliance

(WTNH) — May is Brain Cancer Awareness Month and this weekend you can take part in the 8th Annual Path of Hope benefitting The Connecticut Brain Tumor Alliance.

This year they are giving out the Chris Italia Courage Award. Friday, May 21 will mark five years since he died from a brain tumor. We spoke with his wife Cheryl. The two grew up together in Wethersfield, raised a family together, and really got involved in the community with coaching and work.

“Never give up” was his mantra.

Cheryl Italia said, “He was always about me and the children and I remember him meeting with a social worker at one point and he said, ‘You know, I don’t want to keep talking about this cancer. I’m just going to live my best life. I’m going to go back to work. I’m going to do everything I can and really not thinking about it everyday.'”

If you would like to join this Sunday, News 8’s Stephanie Simoni will be an Emcee. It’s all virtual and easy to sign up through ctbta.org with opening remarks at 9 am.