NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — People who were in Lower Manhattan for more than 24 hours in September 2001 are still eligible for free health care.

“They have now linked 69 cancers to the World Trade Center toxins, after telling us the air was safe to breathe,” said Michael Barasch, an attorney.

First responders are still getting sick from the ash and other toxins that were inside of the World Trade Center. For those who were south of Canal Street and got caught in the dust cloud, there is still time to apply to receive help from the 9/11 Health and Compensation Act.

Money has been allocated to the fund through 2090. About 300,000 office workers and 50,000 students and teachers qualify.