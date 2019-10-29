9 arrested in crackdown on ATVs on Hartford streets

Breaking News
by: Associated Press

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Hartford police say they have arrested nine people involved in the operation over the weekend of off-road vehicles on city streets.

Police say they also seized eight of the vehicles, including dirt bikes and four-wheeled all-terrain vehicles.

The Hartford Courant reports that all but one of the people arrested Saturday came from New Haven or Massachusetts.

It was the latest of several efforts in recent years to crack down on off-road vehicles.

In 2017, a 26-year-old man died when he crashed an ATV into a pole in Hartford.

