9 CT funeral homes earn annual award for commitment to raising bar on funeral service excellence

WETHERSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Connecticut Funeral Directors Association (CFDA) announced Wednesday nine Connecticut funeral homes have earned the 2020 Pursuit of Excellence Awards from the National Funeral Directors Association (NFDA).

The national award is presented annually to firms that demonstrate “a commitment to raising the bar on funeral service excellence by adhering to strict ethical and professional standards and providing outstanding service to families and communities,” the CFDA said.

According to CFDA – consisting of funeral directors from over 220 funeral homes across the state, only 141 funeral homes in the world are being recognized with the award “for innovative community service programs, dynamic public relations efforts, and professional integrity.”

This year’s Connecticut recipients are:

B.C. Bailey Funeral Home in Wallingford

Carmon Community Funeral Homes in Windsor (Previously inducted into the NFDA Hall of Excellence)

(Previously inducted into the NFDA Hall of Excellence) Carpino Funeral Home in Southbury

D’Esopo East Hartford Memorial Chapel in East Hartford (Previously inducted into the NFDA Hall of Excellence)

(Previously inducted into the NFDA Hall of Excellence) D’Esopo Funeral Chapel in Wethersfield (Previously inducted into the NFDA Hall of Excellence)

(Previously inducted into the NFDA Hall of Excellence) Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Burritt Hill in New Britain (Previously inducted into the NFDA Hall of Excellence)

(Previously inducted into the NFDA Hall of Excellence) Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Newington Memorial in Newington (Previously inducted into the NFDA Hall of Excellence)

(Previously inducted into the NFDA Hall of Excellence) Howard K. Hill Funeral Services in New Haven

Leo P. Gallagher & Son Funeral Home in Stamford

“This year, Howard K. Hill Funeral Services of New Haven also was inducted into the NFDA Hall of Excellence, an honor bestowed upon NFDA-member funeral homes who receive their 10th Pursuit of Excellence Award. In addition, two longtime NFDA Hall of Excellence Awardees, D’Esopo East Hartford Memorial Chapel in East Hartford and D’Esopo Funeral Chapel in Wethersfield, were presented with their 20th Pursuit of Excellence Awards,” the CFDA reported.

“This has been a challenging year for funeral homes,” said NFDA Director of Public Relations Jessica Koth, who manages the Pursuit of Excellence Award program. “The Pursuit of Excellence Work Group was very impressed with the quality of this year’s entries and all that funeral homes have been able to accomplish during the pandemic. The funeral homes that NFDA is recognizing with the Pursuit of Excellence Award have truly earned it this year.”