COVENTRY, Conn. (WTNH) — The Kane family of Coventry is among nearly 900 families already being helped by a state program that fixes crumbling foundations for homes that were built with bad concrete.

The Kanes had to move out of their home for two months while their house was jacked up and their foundation was replaced.

“It was a very emotional, stressful, financial draining time for us,” said Kristen Kane, of Coventry.

Their out-of-pocket expenses added up to $20,000 because they had to refinish their basement, replace their walkway and stairs, and have their front lawn fixed.

“I’m standing in front of closed claim 842,” said Michael Maglaras, of the Connecticut Foundations Solutions Indemnity Company, which helps homeowners replace their crumbling foundations.

Rep. Joe Courtney (D-Conn.) said $2 million in federal funds is now available through the Gap Foundation Remediation program to help low to moderate-income families.

“[It] took a little while for the money to make its way to the Council of Governments, but it’s here,” Courtney said.

Not all families can pay for those extra costs like the Kanes did, which has led others to walk away from the state program.

“So many people have walked away from these claims,” Maglaras said. ”They are now living in homes with leaking foundations, crumbling foundations, unsafe foundations. We’re gonna put them back in line with this wonderful program.”

The Kanes won’t benefit from the new program because of income level, and because their repairs were already made. They are happy, though, that other families may get the extra help.

Maglaras said 4,000 Connecticut homes have crumbling foundations, and another $100 million is needed. Officials have identified the specific area in northern Connecticut where the affected homes were built with the bad concrete.

Applications for the Gap Foundation Remediation program are now being accepted by the Capital Region Council of Government.