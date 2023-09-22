NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A new study shows the cost of owning a dog is taking a toll on many pet parents, particularly when it comes down to vet bills.

Heidi Gollub, the editor at USA Today Blueprint, conducted the new research. Gollub joined News 8 for an interview to discuss the study’s results on Friday afternoon.

The study showed that 91 percent of participants experienced financial stress because of the cost of dog care in the past year.

65 percent have borrowed money from family or friends to help pay their bills from their pet and 33 percent have taken a second job to afford the rising costs of pet ownership.

According to study results, 76 percent of participants in the northeast have cut down on basic necessities including healthcare, food and housing. 68 percent of participants have gone into debt to provide for their pets.

