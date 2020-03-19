91-year-old man is Connecticut’s 2nd coronavirus death

NEW CANAAN, Conn. (AP/WTNH) — Connecticut’s second coronavirus death was a 91-year-old New Canaan man who had been hospitalized.

Governor Ned Lamont took to Twitter to confirm the man’s death is the second in Connecticut from coronavirus. Gov. Lamont said the man was being treated at Norwalk Hospital.

This morning we can sadly confirm reports that a 2nd person in Connecticut has died due to complications from #COVID19. The man is a 91-year-old resident of New Canaan who was being treated at @NorwalkHospital. Our hearts are with his family and friends at this difficult time. — Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) March 19, 2020

First Selectman Kevin Moynihan identified the 91-year-old victim in the statement below:

“All of New Canaan is very saddened by the passing of our friend and long-time resident Bill Pike due to Covid-19. Bill was a true gentleman and revered figure among his many friends and business colleagues on Wall Street. Our thoughts and prayers are with Bill’s wife Cathie and her family. On behalf of our Emergency Management Director Mike Handle and Health Director Jenn Eielson, please understand that the Town will not be commenting further on Bill’s passing.” First Selectman Kevin Moynihan

RELATED: Access Health CT launches special open enrollment period amid coronavirus outbreak

News 8 reached out to New Canaan Town Council Chairman John Engel to confirm the news: “I got a text from our State Rep during the meeting and Councilman Steve Karl learned of it at the same time and asked for a moment of silence after which we ended the meeting.”

A man in his 80s who had been a resident of a Ridgefield assisted living facility died Wednesday at Danbury Hospital. COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus, has stricken thousands across the globe but usually presents only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough.

Recently, another executive order signed by the governor has shut down more businesses throughout Connecticut all in the effort to stop the spread of coronavirus.