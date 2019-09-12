911 text leads to arrest for a domestic dispute involving a gun

ANDOVER, Conn. (WTNH) — An Andover man has been arrested following a pursuit after the female victim texted 911 for help, leading police to him.

According to Connecticut State Police a 911 text was received at Troop K in Danielson at 9:34 p.m. Wednesday from Andover Plaza on Route 6. Police say it indicated there was a domestic dispute and a gun was involved.

When troopers approached the vehicle to check on the victim, the driver fled at a high rate of speed, troopers pursued, and it ended when the driver got off the highway in Hartford and was stopped with assistance from Hartford Police.

The victim, who was in the vehicle the entire time, was not injured.

The suspect, 34 year old Simmie Freeman of East Hartford, is charged with:

reckless endangerment 1st degree

criminal use of a weapon

criminal possession of a pistol / revolver

stealing firearm

carrying pistol without a permit

reckless driving

engaging police in pursuit

interfereing with an officer / resisting arrest

illegal possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle

possession of a controlled substance / less than 1/2 oz. of cannabis

Freeman is being held on a $1,000,000 bond.