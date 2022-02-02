A $4 million Mega Millions lottery ticket was sold in Stratford

In this Oct. 17, 2018, file photo a Mega Millions lottery ticket rests on the shop counter at the Street Corner Market in Cincinnati.

STRATFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A Mega Millions lottery player won $4 million at a lottery retailer in Stratford Tuesday night.

The winning lottery ticket was purchased at the Stratford and Cigar Smoke Shop, according to the Connecticut Lottery Corporation. The shop will be receiving a $40,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket. The player won the $4 million by adding the Megaplier option to their ticket. The player drew a five-number match with the 4 X Megaplier, which automatically quadrupled the winnings.

The winning numbers were 11-24-38-62-66. Lottery players for the drawing have 180 calendar days or until Jul. 31 to claim their winning tickets.

The jackpot for Friday’s Mega Millions is estimated at $22 million with a cash value of $15 million.

Lottery players must be 18-years or older to purchase a ticket, or 21 to place a sports wager.

For information regarding the Connecticut Lottery visit CTlottery.org or visit any Connecticut Lottery retailer.