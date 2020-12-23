A Connecticut public school teacher poised to lead the nation’s classroom

(WTNH) — President-elect Joe Biden formally introduced his pick for the country’s next education secretary: Dr. Miguel Cardona, our current State education commissioner, was in Washington D.C. for the big event Wednesday.

President-elect Joe Biden announced, “Dr. Miguel Cardona, like other cabinet members, he’s brilliant, qualified. He’s tested.” A teacher who will now lead the nation’s classroom.

Dr. Miguel Cardona said, “I’m proud to say that I was born at the Yale Lakers housing projects… That’s where my parents, Hector and Sarah Cardona, instilled early on hard work, service to community and education.”

On a national stage, Cardona talked about the pandemic’s fallout. Disparities, he said, are more pronounced. Teachers, staff, families, and students are taxed. Cardona also spoke of the pandemic’s toll.

“It has stolen time from our children,” he said.

The new Biden administration is not waiting and has already handed Cardona his first assignment – should he be confirmed by federal lawmakers.

President-elect Biden said, “So we can achieve the ambitious but doable goal of opening our schools by the end of our first 100-days.”

That takes funding, which Congress has agreed upon. Now the bill is awaiting President Donald Trump’s signature. Connecticut stands to receive hundreds of millions of dollars. Governor Ned Lamont says Public Health will be the priority.

“Priority testing for our teachers when they come back to give them confidence. Make sure as we roll out the vaccines teachers are included in the earliest groups,” said Governor Lamont.

The Biden administration promises more funding for additional school buses allowing students to social distance, masks and gloves, and ventilation systems. The new administration’s legislation will also add Wi-Fi and computer devices for families so they do not have to drive to fast food restaurants for connectivity.

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris commended Cardona for his success here in Connecticut on that front: “He has a deep belief in a world-class education to help every child everywhere.”

Cardona also sent a message to the unions: “For far too long, the teaching profession has been kicked around and not given the respect it deserves.”

Cardona added it took a pandemic for people to realize how much teachers do. Out of this crisis, he sees an opportunity, adding we gain strength from joining together.

The State Board of Education will announce an interim education commissioner, then will begin the search for a successor. Eventually, the legislature will have to approve the governor’s final pick.