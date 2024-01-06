It’s snow time, snow will break out around dinner time. Snow will be heaviest Saturday evening/overnight. The biggest travel impact is Saturday evening due to quickly deteriorating road conditions, so plan accordingly. Another challenge is determining how much mixing or changing occurs at the shoreline & how far north this happens. Lower amounts are expected with the mixing. It will be windy as well with the snow a bit sticky & wet across southern Connecticut. Periods of snow will continue into Sunday early afternoon and should be done by 3-4 PM. There could be school delays on Monday AM inland. A general 2-4″ at the shore, 4-8″ for most of the state with some of the hill towns possibly getting 10-12 inch totals.

Storm number two comes through Tuesday & Wednesday. This one looks to be heavy rain/flooding/very strong winds and power outages! Similar to the December rain & wind storms we had. We will keep you updated!

This afternoon: Cloudy, cold and dry, then snow overspreads the state from SW TO NE between 5-7 pm. Highs in the low to mid-30s. Steady and heavy snow & becoming windy with very slippery travel conditions overnight with a mix at the coast. A brief break in the snow/mix between 3 and 6 am then redeveloping again!

Tonight: Heavy snow through midnight before changing to a mix, mainly along the shore & windy. Temps rising above freezing for many too! High tide will run higher than usual!

Tomorrow: Snow/mix with a gusty northeast wind through midday! Tapering by mid-afternoon with accumulations of 8-10 inches in northern CT. with 4″ to 8″ central areas and 2″ to 4″ at the immediate shoreline/southeastern CT. Highs in the 30s.

Monday: A slippery start for some areas. Mostly sunny with highs in the 30s.

Tuesday: Dry through most of the daylight hours. Mix arrives late in the afternoon.

Tuesday night: Heavy rain with local street, highway, basement, stream. river flooding & very windy with scattered power outages into early Wednesday AM! Coastal flooding is possible too! Rising temperatures through the night from 30s to 40s to even some 50s.

Wednesday: Early AM MESS!! Heavy rain/flooding/strong wind gusts with some power outages. Falling temps midday-afternoon with clearing.

Thursday: Sun and clouds, colder and dry. Highs near 40.

Friday: Sun and clouds, dry. Highs in the low 40s.