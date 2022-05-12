HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — It’s a job meant for the brave, the quick thinking, the strong.

“I think it’s one of the greatest jobs in the world,” Arturo Rosa, District Chief’s Aide of the Hartford Fire Department, said. Obviously, you never know what you are going to get everyday you come to work but you also have the ability to effect and save someone’s life.”

Fire Ops 101 is a day meant to give a glimpse as to what’s it like being a career firefighter.

“It bridges the gap between what they think we do and what we actually do,” James Errickson, Deputy Chief of Training, said.

Firefighters are often first on scene at a major crash with jaws of life in hand, ready to free and ultimately save all trapped people. The tools are so powerful, they’re meant to take apart a car as if it were a toy.

Now, onto a time sensitive response – ventilation of a structure fire.

At the scene inside of a burning building, you can’t see, and smoke is blinding. Firefighters are forced to crawl through unfamiliar spaces, something they’re used to doing every day.

“Its going to be challenging and at that point your guiding north star has to be someone else’s life,” Rosa said. “Some part of you that believes that another person is worth your effort and potentially your own life.”