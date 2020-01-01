A new year means new laws in Connecticut

Hartford, Conn, (WTNH) — With the new year, comes new laws. About two dozen new laws take effect in the state on January 1, 2020.

RELATED: Age limit now 21 across US for cigarettes, tobacco products

Five of the new laws that could have the biggest impact on your life:

A new expansion on the sales tax will now mean goods and services like dry cleaning, laundry, and even parking will be taxes 6.35%. The state expects the new tax to bring in about $25 million in 2020. Perhaps you own a boat, next time you renew the registration you will see a new fee. The fee will help eliminate aquatic invasive species in bodies of water throughout Connecticut. If your boat is in-state, you’ll have a $5 fee. Out-of-state boats will be charged $20. The new fee is estimated to raise about $500,000. Off the water and onto the roads: Connecticut drivers won’t need to make as many visits to the Department of Motor Vehicles. The new license renewal extension gives drivers two additional years, bumping the six year renewal time to eight years. There will also be an extension in time between registration renewals, by a year. While it seems like a lot of money leaving the wallet, some people are going to be getting a tax break. Business owners won’t need to pay the $250 entity tax. The tax cut will cost the state $44 million. While there are a few changes regarding health coverage, a big one has to do with mammograms. Out of pocket expenses for breast ultrasounds and mammograms are now prohibited in Connecticut.

For a full list of laws going into effect Wednesday, click here.