AAA delivers snack boxes, memberships to healthcare workers on National Random Acts of Kindness Day

Connecticut

(WTNH) — It’s National Random Acts of Kindness Day, and to celebrate, AAA employees made some special deliveries to hospitals in the state.

AAA employees surprised workers at several local hospitals with boxes of snacks and free AAA memberships. The “Thank You” boxes were delivered to Milford Hospital, Bridgeport Hospital, and the VA Hospital in West Haven.

“It really is an opportunity to recognize our staff. Here at VA of Connecticut, we have approximately three thousand staff taking care of about 58,000 veterans, and so, certainly during times of a pandemic, it’s nice to see the community recognize our hard-working federal employees and the work that they do towards our veterans,” Al Montoya, Medical Center Director, VA of Connecticut.

We’re told another delivery will happen Friday at Griffin Hospital in Derby.

