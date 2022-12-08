NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A new AAA study shows that more American drivers are admitting to engaging in risky behaviors behind the wheel.

The study’s findings are based on self-reported behaviors from 2020-2021. It shows a significant increase in drivers speeding, driving impaired, texting, and running red lights.

Here are some study highlights the increases in risky driving behaviors in that period.

Unsafe Driving Behavior 2021 (% of drivers) 2020 (% of drivers) % change, 2020-21 Driving when thinking you were over the legal alcohol limit 7.3% 5.9% +23.7% Driving within an hour of consuming cannabis 5.0% 4.4% +13.6% Speeding 15 mph over the limit on a highway 50.7% 45.1% +12.4% Running a red light 28.2% 25.6% +10.1% Driving when you were so tired it was hard to keep your eyes open 18.8% 17.3% +8.7% Tailgating/changing lanes quickly 22.9% 21.3% +7.5% Reading a text 36.2% 33.9% +6.8% Talking on a handheld cell phone 37.4% 37.2% +0.5% Source: AAA

The number of traffic fatalities throughout the U.S. also rose since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration estimates 42,915 people died in vehicle crashes in 2021, a 10.5% increase.