NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A new AAA study shows that more American drivers are admitting to engaging in risky behaviors behind the wheel.
The study’s findings are based on self-reported behaviors from 2020-2021. It shows a significant increase in drivers speeding, driving impaired, texting, and running red lights.
Here are some study highlights the increases in risky driving behaviors in that period.
|Unsafe Driving Behavior
|2021 (% of drivers)
|2020 (% of drivers)
|% change, 2020-21
|Driving when thinking you were over the legal alcohol limit
|7.3%
|5.9%
|+23.7%
|Driving within an hour of consuming cannabis
|5.0%
|4.4%
|+13.6%
|Speeding 15 mph over the limit on a highway
|50.7%
|45.1%
|+12.4%
|Running a red light
|28.2%
|25.6%
|+10.1%
|Driving when you were so tired it was hard to keep your eyes open
|18.8%
|17.3%
|+8.7%
|Tailgating/changing lanes quickly
|22.9%
|21.3%
|+7.5%
|Reading a text
|36.2%
|33.9%
|+6.8%
|Talking on a handheld cell phone
|37.4%
|37.2%
|+0.5%
The number of traffic fatalities throughout the U.S. also rose since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration estimates 42,915 people died in vehicle crashes in 2021, a 10.5% increase.