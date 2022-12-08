NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A new AAA study shows that more American drivers are admitting to engaging in risky behaviors behind the wheel.

The study’s findings are based on self-reported behaviors from 2020-2021. It shows a significant increase in drivers speeding, driving impaired, texting, and running red lights.

Here are some study highlights the increases in risky driving behaviors in that period.

Unsafe Driving Behavior2021 (% of drivers)2020 (% of drivers)% change, 2020-21
Driving when thinking you were over the legal alcohol limit7.3%5.9%+23.7%
Driving within an hour of consuming cannabis5.0%4.4%+13.6%
Speeding 15 mph over the limit on a highway50.7%45.1%+12.4%
Running a red light28.2%25.6%+10.1%
Driving when you were so tired it was hard to keep your eyes open18.8%17.3%+8.7%
Tailgating/changing lanes quickly22.9%21.3%+7.5%
Reading a text36.2%33.9%+6.8%
Talking on a handheld cell phone37.4%37.2%+0.5%
Source: AAA

The number of traffic fatalities throughout the U.S. also rose since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration estimates 42,915 people died in vehicle crashes in 2021, a 10.5% increase.