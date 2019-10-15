AAA & Trinity Health of New England team up to tackle ‘intexticating’

AAA and Trinity Health team up to tackle texting while driving.

(WTNH) – AAA and Trinity Health of New England announced that they will be teaming up to raise awareness about the dangerous behavior, “intexticating.”

AAA released this campaign originally back in April with the slogan “Don’t Drive Intoxicated. Don’t Drive Intexticated”. The campaign likens texting and driving to drinking and driving, because both behaviors can lead to serious injuries and death.

AAA Northeast spokeswoman, Fran Mayko said that Trinity Health of New England is the first healthcare system in Connecticut and Massachusetts to partner with AAA.

Currently, Trinity Health affiliated hospitals are airing AAA’s public service announcement about texting and driving on video monitors through out the hospitals.

Trinity Health’s CEO, Reginald Eadie, has also personally signed the AAA pledge not to drive “intexticated” and he has invited 12,000 of his colleagues to sign it as well.

“It’s critical we recognize the consequences of this behavior and, as healthcare providers, do all we can to help reverse the disturbing trend,” said Eadie.

AAA has also said that other organizations like the DOT and DMV are also beginning to participate in the campaign by sharing the PSAs across different social media platforms, as well as showing them at certain movie theaters.

For more information on the campaign and the organizations participating, click here.