HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford politicians and community members are making their opinion on abortion clear through film.

“Call Jane,” a film set in 1960s Chicago, was filmed in Hartford during spring 2021. The movie delves into “Jane Collective,” an underground abortion movement created by suburban women who help women who can’t get access to a legal abortion. Award-winner Phyllis Nagy directed the flick, which features actors Elizabeth Banks, Sigourney Weaver, and Kate Mara.

Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin joined abortion advocates and members of the film community to celebrate the forthcoming premiere. Mayor Bronin said that a number of movies were filmed in Hartford in recent years, which shows “the character of our city.”

“We’re thrilled and proud to celebrate the Hartford premiere of ‘Call Jane’, which was filmed here in Hartford,” Mayor Bronin said. “At a time when women’s rights are under attack, ‘Call Jane’ is a powerful portrayal of the women who fought so hard for those rights, and it underscores exactly why the fight for reproductive rights is so fundamental. I want to thank Andrew Gernhard and the entire ‘Call Jane’ production crew for choosing Hartford as the location of this important film.”

Just months ago, the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, halting reproductive freedom.

“Abortion funds, providers, and support networks are here to help anyone who needs access to care, and it is up to every single one of us, to keep showing up for them,” Liz Gustafson, State Director of Pro-Choice Connecticut, said. “As we continue the fight to protect and expand access to abortion, we look to the City of Hartford as a bold example of progress, and honor those who came before us, such as the Jane Collective, who laid the groundwork for support networks, providers, and advocates today.”

“Call Jane” will premiere on Oct. 7 at 7 p.m. at the independent film studio Cinestudio on Trinity College’s Summit Street.