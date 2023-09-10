NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — About 4,200 Connecticut households were without power as storms rolled through the state on Sunday afternoon.

According to the company’s outage map, about 2,158 United Illuminating customers in the New Haven and North Branford area were without power, as of about 1:30 p.m.

About 2,123 Eversource customers were without power, according to the company. Of those, 576 were in Madison, 553 were in Bristol, 222 were in Windham, 159 were in Durham and 146 in New Milford.

At 1:30 p.m., about 7,000 households from Eversource and UI combined didn’t have power.

While scattered thunderstorms hit the state on Sunday, Storm Team 8 does not anticipate any of them becoming severe.