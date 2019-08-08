Access areas to Naugatuck river could soon be reopened

NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH) — Access areas to the Naugatuck River could soon be reopened, according to officials.

Those access areas have been closed in Naugatuck because someone trashed an access point on Platts Mill Road back in July.

Police are putting up new signs to deter people from parking and dumping trash. The barriers could be removed and the access points reopened in time for this weekend.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.