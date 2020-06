(WTNH) — Some deadlines are approaching for people who lost their jobs and health insurance due to coronavirus to qualify for coverage through Access Health CT.

Losing health insurance either from furlough or a layoff is considered a qualifying life event, triggering a special enrollment period. As a rule, people have 60 days after their coverage ends to apply through Access Health CT.

37,000 people have enrolled during the COVID-19 crisis.

Visit AccessHealthCT.com for more information.