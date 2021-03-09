Access Health CT extending health insurance enrollment period for CT residents

(WTNH) — Connecticut residents without health insurance now have more time to enroll in a plan in Connecticut’s open insurance marketplace.

The open enrollment period for Access Health CT has been extended until April 15.

Since the special enrollment period started three weeks ago, over 2,000 Connecticut residents have signed up for health insurance through Access Health CT.

Individuals who experience loss of coverage due to a job change or unemployment can continue to enroll year-round.

Customers who enroll between March 16 and March 31 will start their plans on May 1. Those who enroll between April 1 and April 15 will start their plans on June 1.

To enroll, go to accesshealthct.com.

Free help with enrollment is available. Call 1-855-805-4325, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., or click the Live Chat icon on the website.

In-person help is available at Project Access in New Haven and Community Renewal Team in Hartford.