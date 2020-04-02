Access Health CT extends special enrollment period

(WTNH) — The Access Health CT special enrollment period is being extended to give residents more time to obtain health insurance during these uncertain times.

Uninsured Connecticut residents now have until April 17 to enroll in a health insurance plan. Coverage will start on May 1 for those who enroll from April 3-17.

Governor Ned Lamont says nearly 1,400 residents have enrolled in an insurance plan from Access Health CT in the past two weeks.

“I applaud Access Health, the health insurance carriers, and the Connecticut Insurance Department for working together to extend that enrollment period so additional residents can sign up for health insurance,” Governor Lamont said.” No Connecticut resident should have to worry that COVID-19 or another health complication will compromise their financial security.”

The only way to enroll is to call 1-855-365-2428 on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

However, individuals who experience a Qualifying Life Event, such as a job loss, can always enroll online, in-person or over the phone. All help is free.

