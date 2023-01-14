Conn. (WTNH) — The deadline to sign up for the Affordable Care Act ends Sunday at midnight.

Sign-ups have already hit record levels, as 16 million people across the country have already signed up.

Those who enroll before Sunday’s deadline will have coverage started February 1.

Access Health CT is one resource you can use to sign up; enrollment started in November.

To sign up, you’ll need to submit details including your social security number and tax information.

You can sign up through healthcare.gov or Access Health CT, the state’s Affordable Care Act marketplace where you can compare health insurance plans.

If you need help with the application, you can talk to a customer service representative by phone or through their live chat function.

If you have a life-changing event such as the loss of job-related health insurance or loss of insurance through your spouse, you may be able to apply outside of the enrollment period.