NEW HAVEN, CONN. (WTNH) — The open enrollment period for Connecticut’s health insurance marketplace begins on Wednesday.

People can enroll for coverage through Access Health CT for the 2024 year plan starting on Nov. 1 until Jan. 15, 2024.

Customers must enroll by Dec. 15 for coverage to begin on Jan. 1. If you enroll after Dec. 15, coverage will not begin until Feb. 1.

Access Health CT is the only place residents can qualify for financial help to lower health insurance costs.

For more information, you can head to the Access Health CT website.