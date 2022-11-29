Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut residents looking to change or enroll in a new insurance plan can receive easy and free help during Access Health CT’s nine enrollment fairs this December.

The fairs will be open to the public and take place in Branford, Bridgeport, Bristol, Danbury, Middletown, New Britain, Norwich, Torrington, and West Hartford. Interested residents can book an appointment online, however, walk-in appointments are also welcome.

See the full list of enrollment fairs, times, and registration links below:

Branford: Thursday, Dec. 1 at the Joseph Trapasso Community House, located at 46 Church Street, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Register here

Saturday, Dec. 3 at New Britain Public Library, located at 20 High Street, from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Register here

Tuesday, Dec. 6at Bristol Public Library, located at 5 High Street, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Register here

Wednesday, Dec. 7 at Community Health Center, Inc., located at 675 Main Street, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Register here

Thursday, Dec. 8 at Danbury Public Library, located at 170 Main Street, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Register here

Saturday, Dec. 10 at United Community & Family Services (UCFS), located at 47 Town Street, from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Register here

Tuesday, Dec. 13 at Torrington Library, located at 12 Daycoeton Place, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Register here

Wednesday, Dec. 14 at Noah Webster Library, located at 20 South Main Street, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Register here

Thursday, Dec. 15 at Bassick High School, located at 1181 Fairfield Avenue, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Register here

Access Health CT, which allows residents to find an affordable insurance plan to lower health care coverage costs, began enrollment on November 1 and will run through Jan. 15, 2023. Residents must enroll by December 15 to receive coverage starting Jan. 1, 2023. Those who register between Dec. 16 and Jan 15., 2023 will begin coverage on Feb. 1, 2023.

“For coverage to begin on the first of the year, Connecticut residents must enroll on or before December 15,” said Chief Executive Officer of Access Health CT, James Michel. “We are offering these nine opportunities before that deadline so people can get expert, in-person assistance if they need it. We are here to help, and all help is free.”

Help is also available online via AccessHealthCT.com or via a certified broker or enrollment specialist here.

Residents can contact the call center at 1-855-805-4325, Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. and on select Saturdays from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Customers who are deaf or hearing impaired may use TTY at 1-855-789-2428 or call with a relay operator. The call center will be closed on Dec. 25, 2022, Dec. 26, 2022, Dec. 31, 2022 and Jan. 1, 2023.