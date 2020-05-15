Access Health CT: You can qualify for health coverage now due to impact of Covid-19

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Since the start of the pandemic, more than 43,000 Connecticut residents gained health coverage through the state’s health insurance exchange. Now, Access Health CT has a new message for people out of work due to Covid-19.

Open enrollment has passed. That was in November and December. But depending on how you’ve been impacted by Covid-19, you may qualify for health coverage now.

“If you lose your coverage because of job loss – you do not need to wait until the annual enrollment,” said Andrea Ravitz, Spokesperson, Access Health CT.

Connecticut’s health insurance exchange, Access Health Connecticut, has a new PSA during the pandemic.

Losing your job or simply losing health coverage from your job, those are both qualifying life events and could make you eligible for discounted or even free health coverage.

But time is of the essence.

“You do have 60 days from the time that you lose that coverage to come to AccessHealthCT.com or call our call center and enroll,” said Ravitz.

Access Health CT held a month-long enrollment period for uninsured people during the pandemic. 33,000 gained coverage as a result. Since then 10,000 more have qualified

“We are the only place where people can qualify for financial help so a lot of individuals can be getting a really good plan with financial help or qualify for the Husky coverage that is free of charge,” said Ravitz.

And based on loss of income, many of those seeking coverage end up qualifying for Medicaid or state-sponsored coverage.

“It’s significant. Especially right now the numbers of individuals who qualify for the Husky enrollment under the Husky program is very high,” said Ravitz.

Several locations are still offering that in-person help across the state. For more information, click here.